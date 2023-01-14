SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 101,958 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.6% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 18,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.5% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 60,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 6.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET opened at $12.67 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at $652,840,445.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

