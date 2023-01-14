SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.42.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CF opened at $86.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.10 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

