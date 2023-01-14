SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 93,373 Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 362.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 93,373 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Resolute Forest Products worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Resolute Forest Products Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:RFP opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $21.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Resolute Forest Products ( NYSE:RFP Get Rating ) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RFP shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Activity at Resolute Forest Products

In related news, insider Hugues Simon sold 4,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $102,738.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,373.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrice Minguez sold 47,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,425.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,856.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hugues Simon sold 4,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $102,738.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,373.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,377 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,443. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Resolute Forest Products

(Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.