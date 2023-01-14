SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 90,094 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 92.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 2,025.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 123.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.17.

Baidu Stock Performance

Baidu Company Profile

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $138.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.26, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.08. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $171.87.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

