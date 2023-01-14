SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 14,398 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,398 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TAN. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2,411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $81.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.73. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $55.54 and a 12-month high of $91.12.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.