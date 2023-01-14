SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 40,191 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,224 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,191 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $767,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,534,000 after acquiring an additional 60,266 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $120,822,000 after acquiring an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,865 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $107,678,000 after acquiring an additional 132,285 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $179.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $180.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 204.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $182.58.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.23). First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

