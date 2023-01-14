SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 72,295 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,502 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72,295 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Workday by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Workday in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Workday to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.09.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $167.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.80 and a beta of 1.27. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $260.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.