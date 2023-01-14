SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 747 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in Watsco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Watsco by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Watsco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 5,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.17.

Watsco Price Performance

NYSE WSO opened at $275.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $311.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 7.53%. Analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.40%.

Watsco Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.