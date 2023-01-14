SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $1.99 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 62,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 29.1% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.01. International Paper has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $50.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.80.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IP. Bank of America cut their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

