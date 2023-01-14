Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SJR. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Desjardins cut Shaw Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NYSE:SJR opened at $28.65 on Friday. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.32%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Shaw Communications by 13.0% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

