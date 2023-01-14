Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SJR.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$40.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bankshares cut shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$40.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$40.20.

Shaw Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:SJR.B opened at C$38.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of C$32.96 and a 1-year high of C$39.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Shaw Communications Dividend Announcement

Shaw Communications Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.96%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

