Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
SJR.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$40.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bankshares cut shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$40.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$40.20.
Shaw Communications Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of TSE:SJR.B opened at C$38.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of C$32.96 and a 1-year high of C$39.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.
