Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives $64.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.93.

Several analysts have commented on FOUR shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 419.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 47.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $62.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.28. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $66.86.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.35 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.