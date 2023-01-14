Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,644.18

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,644.18 ($20.03) and last traded at GBX 1,640 ($19.98), with a volume of 521042 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,631 ($19.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of £5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 55,150.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,602.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,542.46.

In other Smiths Group news, insider Karin Hoeing purchased 207 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,578 ($19.23) per share, with a total value of £3,266.46 ($3,979.61). Also, insider Richard Howes purchased 3,102 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,599 ($19.48) per share, with a total value of £49,600.98 ($60,430.04).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

