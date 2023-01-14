Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter worth $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the second quarter worth $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 752.2% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $835,135.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at $18,359,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $835,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,166 shares of company stock worth $11,337,057 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snap-on Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Oppenheimer lowered Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $248.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $249.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.55.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.38. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.