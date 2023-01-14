South Pacific Resources (NYSE:SPB) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of South Pacific Resources (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of South Pacific Resources from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of South Pacific Resources from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of South Pacific Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of South Pacific Resources to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of South Pacific Resources from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Get South Pacific Resources alerts:

South Pacific Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

SPB opened at $64.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.42. South Pacific Resources has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $100.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.58.

South Pacific Resources Dividend Announcement

South Pacific Resources ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.19 million. South Pacific Resources had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that South Pacific Resources will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. South Pacific Resources’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Pacific Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of South Pacific Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of South Pacific Resources by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of South Pacific Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Pacific Resources by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,540,000 after buying an additional 58,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South Pacific Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,832,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About South Pacific Resources

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for South Pacific Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Pacific Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.