SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 246,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,897,000 after buying an additional 79,636 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 54.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 54,353 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 28,393 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CWB stock opened at $67.07 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $62.22 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.10.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.