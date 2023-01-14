Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SBUX. Stephens started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.92.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $107.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.40. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $107.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 35,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.