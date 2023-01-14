State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $166.65 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,362 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.7% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Home Depot worth $166,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 334.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $165,646,000 after purchasing an additional 425,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,468,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $676,992,000 after purchasing an additional 408,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $331.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $339.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $318.31 and a 200-day moving average of $300.75. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $382.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

