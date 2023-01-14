Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) a C$7.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$7.00 price target on Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Journey Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Journey Energy stock opened at C$5.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$322.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46. Journey Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.95 and a 52 week high of C$7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$54.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Journey Energy will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

