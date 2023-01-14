Stifel Nicolaus Cuts GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Price Target to C$2.85

GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$2.85 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of GUROF stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. GURU Organic Energy has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $12.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50.

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides plant-based energy drinks. It offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names. The company markets its organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of approximately 23,700 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com, FB Marketplace, and Amazon.

