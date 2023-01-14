Stifel Nicolaus Cuts GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Price Target to C$2.85

GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$2.85 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
GURU Organic Energy Price Performance
Shares of GUROF stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. GURU Organic Energy has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $12.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50.
GURU Organic Energy Company Profile
