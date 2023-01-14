StockNews.com Downgrades Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Turning Point Brands to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut Turning Point Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Turning Point Brands Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:TPB opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 6.11. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $37.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $386.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Institutional Trading of Turning Point Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 66.8% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 25.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands



Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

