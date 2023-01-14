StockNews.com Upgrades Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.43.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $125.82 on Wednesday. Crocs has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $127.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.39. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. The business had revenue of $985.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that Crocs will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $1,005,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,161.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $1,005,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,161.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $874,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,320,050. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,247,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $401,393,000 after buying an additional 1,558,482 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,455 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,045,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 403,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after purchasing an additional 288,942 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.