Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Hits New 12-Month High at $87.79

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.79 and last traded at $87.48, with a volume of 55 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Strategic Education Stock Up 2.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $263.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.41 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategic Education

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Strategic Education by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,650,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $257,621,000 after buying an additional 163,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $168,526,000 after purchasing an additional 103,533 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 12.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,680,000 after purchasing an additional 91,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 421,074 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

