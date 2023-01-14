Strs Ohio Cuts Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 433.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 109.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 138.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sprout Social by 941.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

Sprout Social Trading Down 2.5 %

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $281,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 293,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,721,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $1,031,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,299.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $281,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 293,375 shares in the company, valued at $14,721,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,676 shares of company stock worth $5,269,330 in the last 90 days. 13.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprout Social stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -65.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.10. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $85.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.99 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 33.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.



