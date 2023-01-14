Strs Ohio Has $1.12 Million Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLM. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 34.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

COLM opened at $93.03 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $955.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.92 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 10.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.88.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

