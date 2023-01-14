Strs Ohio Has $1.15 Million Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 338.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 416,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after buying an additional 321,081 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,267,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 168,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 407,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.