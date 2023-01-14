Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 433.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of SPT opened at $57.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.10. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $85.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $65.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,448,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,638.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $1,031,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,623,299.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,448,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,638.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,676 shares of company stock worth $5,269,330. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.44.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

