Strs Ohio Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 266 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in NVR by 250.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in NVR during the second quarter worth $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the third quarter worth $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in NVR by 75.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,780.00.

Insider Activity at NVR

NVR Trading Up 1.2 %

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total value of $4,955,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,855,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,992.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,750.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4,604.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,352.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.50 by ($7.99). NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 54.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 EPS for the current year.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

