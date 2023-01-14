Strs Ohio Sells 2,500 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after buying an additional 553,822 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sanmina by 580.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 562,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,928,000 after acquiring an additional 480,196 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,257,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,249,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,093,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 127,293 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sanmina news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at $964,371.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,371.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $212,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Sanmina to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sidoti raised Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Sanmina to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.95. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 3.25%. Analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

