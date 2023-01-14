Strs Ohio Sells 4,271 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,472 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFG. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CFG opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

