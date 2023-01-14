Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 214,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,340 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $43,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 532.4% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 123.2% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 1.4 %

Stryker stock opened at $259.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.72. The company has a market cap of $98.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $279.28.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.68.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,079 shares of company stock valued at $19,354,832 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

