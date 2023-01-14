Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,254 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.2% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 349.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,819 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $32,938,000. Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.9% in the third quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $331.21 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $382.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

