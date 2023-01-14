Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,810 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.8% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $157.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.66. The stock has a market cap of $181.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

