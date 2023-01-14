Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SDPI opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 million, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.84.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

