Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Given a C$10.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$10.25 price objective on Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital reissued an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cormark reissued a top pick rating and set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Surge Energy to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surge Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.35.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SGY opened at C$9.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of C$5.64 and a 12 month high of C$13.68. The company has a market cap of C$888.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08.

Surge Energy Announces Dividend

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$179.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.28%.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

