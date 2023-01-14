Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives $135.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $113.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.47. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $81.13 and a 1-year high of $247.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.70 and a 200 day moving average of $109.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.48 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 15.53%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $1,088,461.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,165.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 11,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total transaction of $1,216,502.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,048.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $1,088,461.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,165.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,513,733. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.