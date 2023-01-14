Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Director Pierre Legault Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $641,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
SNDX opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $27.68.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
SNDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).
