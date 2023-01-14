Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Director Pierre Legault Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $641,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SNDX opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $27.68.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,488.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

SNDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.