Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) vs. Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Financial Contrast

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) and Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tactile Systems Technology and Beyond Air, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Beyond Air 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus target price of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 76.23%. Beyond Air has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 212.95%. Given Beyond Air’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than Tactile Systems Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Air has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Beyond Air’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology $208.06 million 1.28 -$11.81 million ($1.50) -8.83 Beyond Air $870,000.00 236.19 -$43.18 million ($1.79) -3.84

Tactile Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Air. Tactile Systems Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beyond Air, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Beyond Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology -12.78% -12.70% -6.22% Beyond Air N/A -49.62% -40.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Beyond Air shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Beyond Air shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats Beyond Air on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc. operates as a commercial medical device and biopharmaceutical company. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn. The company is also developing LungFit PRO for the treatment of viral lung infections, such as community-acquired viral pneumonia, including COVID-19, as well as bronchiolitis in hospitalized patients; and LungFit GO for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. Beyond Air, Inc. is based in Garden City, New York.

