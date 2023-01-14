Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,590 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,989 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Target worth $51,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Target by 566.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $620,665,000 after purchasing an additional 85,405 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $526,762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.75.

Target Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $164.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

