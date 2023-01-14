Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

TECK has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities downgraded Teck Resources to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Teck Resources Price Performance

TECK stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 22.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.0939 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,468,000 after buying an additional 297,156 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Teck Resources by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,754,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,166 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Teck Resources by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549,057 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 594.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Teck Resources by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,075,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

