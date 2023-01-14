Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TGLS. B. Riley boosted their price target on Tecnoglass from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $32.22 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.76.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 46.41% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $201.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.42 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $1,058,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,173 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,351.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 74.5% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after acquiring an additional 469,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 107.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after acquiring an additional 515,151 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 113.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after buying an additional 224,837 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 12,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 26.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 69,991 shares in the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

