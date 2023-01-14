Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tejon Ranch from a c rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of NYSE:TRC opened at $20.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $535.04 million, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.72. Tejon Ranch has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $20.24.

Tejon Ranch ( NYSE:TRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 million. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 23.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRC. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,880 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 130,300 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,395,962 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $25,490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 7.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 601,823 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 41,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

