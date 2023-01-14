Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

Several analysts recently commented on TXT shares. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $70.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. Textron has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $76.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.71%. Equities analysts predict that Textron will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.07%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 401.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 53.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

