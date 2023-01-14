TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TFII. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna cut shares of TFI International from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.50.

TFI International Stock Performance

NYSE TFII opened at $107.47 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $112.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.35.

TFI International Increases Dividend

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. TFI International had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analysts predict that TFI International will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,548,000 after acquiring an additional 676,650 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd bought a new stake in TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth $44,298,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth $29,066,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 332,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,703,000 after purchasing an additional 103,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 16,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 67,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading

