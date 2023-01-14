The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,465 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,508,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,920,000 after buying an additional 2,289,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,940,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,299 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 64.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,662,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,410,000 after buying an additional 649,476 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,507,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,538,000 after buying an additional 420,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,380,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,590,000 after buying an additional 411,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.7 %

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$51.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.17. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$45.26 and a 52 week high of C$74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.756 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.72%.

BNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$89.77.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

