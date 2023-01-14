The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,400 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.61) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,800 ($58.48) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.82) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,500 ($54.82) to GBX 4,000 ($48.73) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($47.51) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,170 ($38.62) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,073.08 ($49.62).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 0.7 %

Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,215.50 ($51.36) on Wednesday. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,249.50 ($51.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,143.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,007.24. The company has a market capitalization of £106.74 billion and a PE ratio of 2,161.79.

Unilever Increases Dividend

About Unilever

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of GBX 37.22 ($0.45) per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.