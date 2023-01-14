The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($48.39) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. DZ Bank set a €51.00 ($54.84) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.40 ($49.89) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($65.59) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Deutsche Post Trading Up 0.7 %

FRA:DPW opened at €38.23 ($41.11) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($32.82) and a one year high of €41.32 ($44.43). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €37.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of €36.34.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

