The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Lindenwold Advisors

Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,041 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 4.1% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 7.6% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in Home Depot by 8.9% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.3% in the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $331.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $318.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.75. The company has a market capitalization of $339.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

