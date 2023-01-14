The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 4.5% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $57,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,938,000. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.9% in the third quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 45,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

NYSE HD opened at $331.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $382.01. The company has a market cap of $339.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $318.31 and its 200 day moving average is $300.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.