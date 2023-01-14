The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,513,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,027,000 after acquiring an additional 240,921 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,694,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,785,000 after acquiring an additional 814,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,334,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,020,000 after acquiring an additional 480,227 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,397,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,790,000 after acquiring an additional 70,138 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on IPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($37.63) to €33.00 ($35.48) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 28.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.03%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.